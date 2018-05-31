Trevali appoints new CFO

Gerbrand van Heerden has been appointed CFO of zinc-focused base metals company Trevali, taking over from outgoing CFO Anna Ladd-Kruger, effective June 1.

“Van Heerden’s extensive base metals and finance experience will provide a solid foundation to the company as it continues to evolve into a global, midtier miner,” CEO Mark Cruise said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement



Van Heerden is a chartered accountant and has more than 18 years’ experience in various senior management roles in the mining industry.

He initially joined Trevali when it bought out an 80% stake in the Rosh Pinah mine, in Namibia, and a 90% interest in the Perkoa mine, in Burkina Faso, in 2017.