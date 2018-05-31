http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1303.50 $/oz Change: 6.00
Pt 912.00 $/oz Change: 4.91
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Trevali appoints new CFO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Trevali appoints new CFO

31st May 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Gerbrand van Heerden has been appointed CFO of zinc-focused base metals company Trevali, taking over from outgoing CFO Anna Ladd-Kruger, effective June 1.

“Van Heerden’s extensive base metals and finance experience will provide a solid foundation to the company as it continues to evolve into a global, midtier miner,” CEO Mark Cruise said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

Van Heerden is a chartered accountant and has more than 18 years’ experience in various senior management roles in the mining industry.

He initially joined Trevali when it bought out an 80% stake in the Rosh Pinah mine, in Namibia, and a 90% interest in the Perkoa mine, in Burkina Faso, in 2017.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.478 1.109s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close