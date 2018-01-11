http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1320.90 $/oz Change: 83.06
Pt 984.00 $/oz Change: 106.50
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Johannesburg|Exploration|PROJECT|Trek Metals|Gabon|Zinc/lead Metal|Bradley Drabsch|Drilling
|Exploration|PROJECT||||Drilling
johannesburg|exploration|project|trek-metals|gabon|zinclead-metal|bradley-drabsch|drilling
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Trek acquires Gabon project from Battery Minerals

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Trek acquires Gabon project from Battery Minerals

11th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Trek Metals has acquired 100% of the Kroussou zinc/lead project, in Gabon, from fellow-listed Battery Minerals for $400 000 in cash and securities.

A deferred consideration of options and shares totalling $2.5-million, which had been agreed in a binding term-sheet, will be subject to a mineral resource of 250 000 t of zinc/lead metal estimated on the project.

Advertisement

Battery Minerals will retain a 2.5% net smelter royalty subject to a 1% buyback option by Trek.

“The Kroussou zinc/lead project presents a truly magnificent opportunity for Trek to grow substantially with the potential for the discovery of a very significant zinc/lead orebody in Gabon. The price of zinc is continuing to appreciate near record levels and we are poised to take full advantage at this time,” said Trek MD Bradley Drabsch.

Advertisement

Trek had already been in the process of earning 70% of the project.

Exploration at the asset is continuing, with drilling expected during the second quarter of the year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.181 1.022s - 249pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close