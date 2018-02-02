Sibanye-Stillwater says all trapped workers rescued, to resume operations Monday

JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater said on Friday all workers trapped at its Beatrix mine had been successfully rescued and that it expected to resume operations on Monday.
"Employees will undergo throughout medical examination and trauma counselling, together with their families, if required," it said in a statement.
Edited by: African News Agency
