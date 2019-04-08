http://www.miningweekly.com
Transnet sets new weekly manganese record

8th April 2019

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

State-owned Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) on Monday announced that it had achieved a new weekly throughput record of 335 812 t of manganese, beating its previous record by 6 362 t.

The record was achieved in week two of the 2019/20 financial year and compares with a target of 290 794 t for that week.

TFR’s previous weekly record of 329 450 t was set during week 11 of the previous financial year.

Transnet’s share of export manganese has been growing from 9.6-million tonnes in 2016/17, to 13.8-million tonnes in 2017/18 and a record 14-million tonnes in 2018/19.

In September last year, TFR successfully tested a 375-wagon manganese train from Sishen to Saldanha for the expansion of manganese volumes railed between the mines in Hotazel, via Sishen to the Port of Saldanha.

This manganese train was the longest production train in the world.

The additional manganese volumes on the iron-ore line corridor are in support of the broader strategy to increase manganese exports through the Port of Ngqura and Port of Saldanha.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

