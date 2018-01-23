Transnet board, executives expected in hot seat after being summonsed by Parliament

The board and executive management of South Africa's state-owned freight transport and logistics company, Transnet, are expected to appear before Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday, after Parliament issued them with summonses.

The summons was issued in December shortly after executive and nonexecutive directors of the company failed to appear before Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

"Following the failure of the board and management of Transnet to appear before a scheduled hearing with Scopa on 6 December last year, Scopa resolved to subpoena individual members of the executive and Board members to appear before the committee to make submissions and answer questions...," Themba Godi, Scopa chairperson, said in a statement on Monday.

Godi said they would have to answer to "alleged violations of the Public Finance Management Act, 1999, and contractual deviations and expansions for the 2016/2017 financial year, including the first and second quarters of 2017."

In December, board chairperson Linda Mabaso and her team were expected to respond to MPs on questionable contracts worth billions of rand, but she indicated to Godi she would prefer the meeting take place in January.

However, Godi informed her the meeting would go ahead and she and her team were expected to attend.

When Mabaso and Transnet executives failed to pitch, MPs were left incensed and proposed that they be compelled to account to the committee.

"We need to call them the very second day of committee week in January, but instead of inviting them, we should rather summons them, subpoena them so they suffer the indignity of being supoenaed," Godi said at the time.