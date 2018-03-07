Trans-Siberian appoints new MD for operating subsidiary

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Trans-Siberian has appointed a new MD for its operating subsidiary ZAO Trevozhnoye Zarevo with immediate effect.

Konstantin Kornienko will succeed Mikhail Nikitin, who led the construction and commissioning of the Asacha gold mine and its production operations thereafter.

Kornienko has more than 15 years of experience working at gold-processing plants, of which a decade has been in managerial positions. His previous experience includes building and operating gold-processing plants at Pervenets-Verninskoe (Polyus), Vysochaishy (GV Gold) and Severnoe Zoloto (Kinross Gold). Since 2011 he has been responsible for the gold-processing plant at the Asacha mine, in Russia’s Far East.

"I am pleased that Konstantin has agreed to lead our operational subsidiary in Kamchatka. He already understands our operations at the Asacha gold mine and is well positioned to drive operational efficiencies and improvements. The company is grateful for the service of Mikhail Nikitin and wishes him well with his future endeavours,” said Trans-Siberian CEO Dmitry Khilov.