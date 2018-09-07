Trans Hex sells Cape Town head office building

JSE-listed diamond miner Trans Hex will sell the building that has been its head office for nearly three decades, announcing this week that the Cape Town property will be sold for R28.5-million.

The building is located at 405 Voortrekker road, Parow.

Trans Hex said that the disposal would provide the miner, which posted a $186.8-million loss for the 2018 financial year, with additional capital to fund its working capital requirements and future operational growth.

The transfer to the purchasing company and its directors Darren Goodman and Adam Singer, is expected by December 3.