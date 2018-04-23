Toro launches Yandal gold project

http://www.miningweekly.com
23rd April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Uranium developer Toro Energy has initiated the Yandal gold project, which would see the company undertake gold exploration at its Lake Maitland uranium project, in Western Australia.

The company at the end of last week flagged the possibility of hunting for other minerals within its Wiluna tenement area, telling shareholders that the assets had been underexplored for gold and other metals, despite falling within the high yielding Yandal gold district.

Toro’s Yandal gold project comprises over 143 km2 of contiguous and untested ground, and Toro was planning to undertake a comprehensive exploration drilling programme in 2018, including a detailed ground gravity survey, a passive seismic survey, aircore drilling and follow-up reverse circulation drilling.

The company told shareholders on Monday that while it remained focused on advancing the Wiluna uranium project, it would advance the Yandal project in parallel.

Although gold will be the primary target of exploration at the Yandal project, Toro acknowledged the prospectivity of the greenstone belts for other minerals, telling shareholders that it would consider evaluating any other corresponding anomalies that could arise, and would elevate them as genuine prospect targets if it saw fit to do so.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

