http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.29 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 11.60 Change: 0.08
Au 1328.80 $/oz Change: 6.84
Pt 996.50 $/oz Change: 8.69
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Gold|Vancouver|Mining|Road|Torex Gold|Bank|Gold Producer|Fred Stanford|Operations
Construction|Gold||Mining|Road||||Operations
construction|gold|vancouver|mining|road|torex-gold|bank|gold-producer|fred-stanford|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Torex ramps up ELG throughput; reports Q4 loss

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Torex ramps up ELG throughput; reports Q4 loss

23rd February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – TSX-listed intermediate Canadian gold producer Torex Gold has reported a net loss of $25-million, or $0.31 a share, for the three months ended December, after the flagship El Limón Guajes mining complex (ELG) was forced to shutter following a road blockade.

In what can very well be termed an annus horribilis for the company, Torex reported a full-year 2017 net loss of $12.6-million, or $0.16 a share.

Advertisement

"We are happy to have 2017 behind us, with its ramp-up challenges and illegal blockade, now in the rear-view mirror," president and CEO Fred Stanford said in a statement on Thursday.

The company's adjusted loss, which excludes one-off items, came to $14.3-milllion, or $0.18 a share, which was significantly more than analyst forecasts calling for a loss of $0.01 a share.

Advertisement

Revenue in the fourth quarter fell 60% year-on-year to $40.8-million, but full-year revenues remained relatively flat at $314.9-million, compared with 312.5-million generated in 2016.

Torex reported that since the blockade was ended in January, by finding an alternative route to the mine, about half of the company's employees have been called back to work, with the remaining staff expected to be called back by the end of the month.

As of Sunday, the operation had poured about 25 000 oz of gold since operations restarted on January 16.

Torex reported total cash in the bank at the start of this week of $118-million, including $14-million set aside for reclamation obligations.

Torex added that it will provide full-year production guidance when it releases its first-quarter 2018 results, which will allow itself time to complete the post-blockade return of the workforce to the site, including contractors to finish the construction of the sulphidisation, acidification, recycle and thickening plant.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.238 3.207s - 556pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close