https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.33 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 14.66 Change: 0.01
Au 1475.44 $/oz Change: 8.69
Pt 943.15 $/oz Change: 23.16
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Top gold sector investor demands more action on carbon emissions

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Top gold sector investor demands more action on carbon emissions

11th December 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – South Africa's biggest money manager has written to 22 gold mining companies asking them to disclose data on the emissions they cause, adding to pressure on the resources sector to tackle climate change.

Investec Asset Management, which manages around £111-billion, including over $1-billion in gold assets, wants companies to disclose emissions data across their supply chain, a letter to one of the companies seen by Reuters showed.

Advertisement

Investec portfolio manager George Cheveley confirmed the request, saying Investec had asked for data on gold because it had a "significant interest" in the companies.

"Also, we felt that the sector had been slow to publish data and there was a risk some companies believed scope three (emissions from the use of products) was not so relevant to gold," he said.

Advertisement

He declined to name the companies involved.

MADRID
With UN talks continuing in Madrid this week to bolster the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb global warming, Cheveley said he wanted a dialogue to increase gold companies' responsibility over their products beyond the mine gate.

Historically, the gold sector has been plagued by concerns about the use of gold in fuelling conflict and laundering money.

Scrutinising emissions can be a broader way to improve governance, transparency and reduce risk, responsible investment campaigners say.

"Pretty much all sectors will have to get to grips with the implications regarding scope 3," said John Mulligan, a director responsible for market relations, at industry body the World Gold Council.

Scope three emissions caused by the use of oil in transport and iron-ore and coking coal to make steel are far greater than from the gold sector, although those industries say their products are vital to society.

The extractive industry began acknowledging responsibility for pollution beyond scope one and two emissions, which are generated by their own operations, when Royal Dutch Shell said it would set scope three targets a year ago.

In mining, the biggest of the listed companies, BHP, in July said it would set scope three goals. Vale followed suit this month.

World No. 2 iron-ore producer Rio Tinto has yet to announce scope three commitments, saying in March it was "primarily the emissions of our customers, mainly steelmakers in China, over which we have very limited control".

A Rio spokesperson said its position had not changed, but it is working on technology to reduce emissions.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.231 0.958s - 268pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close