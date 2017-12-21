TNG commissions EMC to assess alternative power for mine

http://www.miningweekly.com
21st December 2017

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Australian strategic metals company TNG has commissioned Energy Made Clean (EMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carnegie Clean Energy, to assess alternative power options for its flagship Mount Peak vanadium-titanium-iron project, in the Northern Territory.

EMC will conduct an alternative power study to assist TNG to assess vanadium redox battery (VRB) storage technology and on-site renewable energy options for the Mount Peake mine and Darwin refinery sites. The objective of the study is to determine the viability of deploying VRB storage technology and renewable energy options to deliver a reliable and cost effective on-site energy solution. This will involve an evaluation of various renewable energy technologies as well as assessing the opportunity for funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (Arena).

An initial assessment by EMC has identified several viable renewable energy options, each capable of delivering clean, reliable and affordable energy to each of the TNG sites.

EMC has established a strong reputation for designing, building, owning and operating renewable energy projects since 2004. EMC’s project team has significant demonstrated experience across a range of innovative energy projects including solar photovoltaic, battery storage systems and off-grid energy systems. These projects have been delivered for a number of private and government clients. EMC designs, constructs and commissions these projects using a team of in-house engineers and construction specialists.

The agreement with EMC builds on a previous memorandum of understanding to evaluate and implement energy supply options for Mount Peake including the potential supply of a state-of-the-art Solar Power System. TNG is also working with a leading global vanadium battery manufacturer for the potential supply of a VRB at Mount Peake.

TNG MD Paul Burton said the use of renewable energy to supply the Mount Peake mine and refinery sites would complement the Company’s strategic focus on the production of energy metals.

“The Mount Peake Project is set to become a major supplier of metals to the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector, so we believe it is important that TNG also plays a pioneering role in the use of clean energy within the Australian mining and resources industry.

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with EMC to deliver on this goal,” he said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

