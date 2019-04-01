Tirupati commissions Madagascar graphite production plant

http://www.miningweekly.com
1st April 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Flake graphite producer Tirupati Graphite has commissioned a 3 000 t/y plant at its Sahamamy project, in Madagascar, which is expected to eventually produce 21 000 t/y of flake graphite.

This is the first of six planned flake graphite production plant modules that will be built by the company in the country.

A second 18 000 t/y module is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, at the company's Vatomina graphite project, also in Madagascar, construction is under way on the first 6 000 t/y production module, which will be commissioned during the second quarter of this year.

A further three 18 000 t/y modules will be built at Vatomina.

Tirupati is planning to eventually produce about 81 000 t/y of graphite at the two projects, with production set to continue for more than 15 years.

The UK-based company also has operations in India.

 

 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

