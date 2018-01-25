Tin International secures additional exploration licence near Sadisdorf

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Lithium Australia’s partner Tin International has been granted an additional exploration licence covering 15 km2 around the Hegelshöhe hillside, just 5 km southeast of the Sadisdorf licence, in Saxony, Germany.

Lithium Australia is party to a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Tin International with respect to the Sadisdorf project.

The initial focus of the agreement was the dormant Sadisdorf tin mine to recover both lithium and by-products using Lithium Australia’s SiLeach process and “breathe new life” into the operation.

Drilling has already started to upgrade the resource.

“It is intended that Hegelshöhe – which is located in the same regional geological formation that hosts the lithium mica deposits of Sadisdorf, Zinnwald and Cinovech (Czech Republic) – be included in the joint exploration package,” the company said.

On the basis of historic mining and exploration activities in the area, Tin International considers that the likelihood of discovering substantial tin-lithium mineralization in the area is high.