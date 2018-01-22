http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1331.45 $/oz Change: -5.00
Pt 1014.00 $/oz Change: 0.99
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
DRC|Johannesburg|Aggregate|Copper|Financial|Projects|Resources|Shenzhen Oriental Fortune Capital|Sinomine Resource|Tiger Resources|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|Kipoi Mine|Services|Venture Capital Investment|David Frances|Operations
DRC||Aggregate|Copper|Financial|Projects|Resources||Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC||Services|||Operations
drc|johannesburg|aggregate|copper|financial|projects|resources|shenzhen-oriental-fortune-capital|sinomine-resource|tiger-resources|democratic-republic-of-congo|drc-country|kipoi-mine|services|venture-capital-investment|david-frances|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tiger sells DRC assets to Chinese consortium

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tiger sells DRC assets to Chinese consortium

22nd January 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Copper miner Tiger Resources, which has been in voluntary suspension on the ASX for nearly a year, announced on Monday that it would sell its Kipoi mine and other Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) assets to a Chinese consortium.

Sinomine Fuhai (Hong Kong) Overseas Resources Investment, a special purpose vehicle comprising geotech services company Sinomine Resource, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and venture capital investment firm Shenzhen Oriental Fortune Capital will pay $260-million for the assets, which includes the Kipoi and Lupoto projects, as well as the La Patience permit.

Advertisement

The total consideration comprises cash payments of $250-million and the assumption of liabilities by Sinomine HK of $10-million.

The initial cash instalment of $230-million will be used to repay its outstanding bank debt, said financially and operationally stretched Tiger, which has been requiring assistance from its lenders and creditors to continue to operate. 

Advertisement

Tiger’s total borrowings at November 30, 2017, were $209-million.

The company has also entered into a royalty deed, which entitles it to receive royalty payments from revenue generated from the sale of copper and cobalt by Sinomine HK for an aggregate amount of up to $20-million.

“After careful consideration of the strategic options, the board believes this transaction provides shareholders with the greatest certainty of value realisation and that, on balance, it is in the best interests of shareholders, employees, the Kipoi operations and the future potential of Tiger,” commented chairperson David Frances.

A number of conditions have to be satisfied in order to reach financial close, including the approval of Tiger shareholders and a notice of meeting. The directors have indicated that they intend to unanimously recommend that shareholders approve the transaction.

Following the completion of the transaction, Tiger intends to remain an ASX-listed entity and will have ongoing exposure to the potential copper and cobalt royalty payments from Kipoi.

The company’s shares will remain suspended after the completion of the transaction until its operational and financial future is determined and all ASX requirements for continued listing can be met.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.275 1.165s - 299pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close