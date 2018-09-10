http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.60 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 15.20 Change: 0.03
Au 1193.90 $/oz Change: -5.62
Pt 786.00 $/oz Change: -8.08
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tianqi Lithium says will comply with Chilean regulator on SQM investment

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tianqi Lithium says will comply with Chilean regulator on SQM investment

10th September 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BEIJING – China's Tianqi Lithium said on Saturday that it has agreed to comply with conditions set out by Chile's anti-trust regulator FNE regarding Tianqi's purchase of a stake in lithium producer SQM.

In a statement, Tianqi Lithium said the decision represents an important next step in the process of finalising the SQM stake purchase agreement, and that the company expects the transaction will be completed within the expected time frame.

Advertisement

The deal is due to close in the fourth quarter.

Tianqi said in its statement that the transaction has received necessary approvals from all other anti-trust regulators, including India and China.

Advertisement

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.303 0.97s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close