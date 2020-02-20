https://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1617.33 $/oz Change: 9.55
Pt 997.93 $/oz Change: -11.98
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Three alleged illegal miners arrested with gold-processing equipment worth R5m

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Three alleged illegal miners arrested with gold-processing equipment worth R5m

20th February 2020

By: News24Wire

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Three alleged illegal miners arrested with gold-processing equipment worth R5-million were expected to appear in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court in Gauteng on Thursday for illegally processing gold.

The men, aged 21 to 47, were arrested on Wednesday on premises in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg.

Advertisement

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the suspects were arrested during an integrated operation comprised of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, the West Rand Tactical Response Team and Eskom.

"Information was received of an illegal gold-processing plant, which the team observed for some time. On Wednesday, the team decided to interrupt the ongoing illegal operation and discovered five well-developed manufacturing operations on the plot.

Advertisement

"It was also established that the suspects were allegedly stealing electricity from Eskom to sustain their operations," Mulamu said.

Two alleged zama zamas (illegal miners) were found processing gold and were apprehended.

Mulamu said the property owner was also arrested for harbouring people who were operating criminal activities on the premises.

"The team seized 10 big phendukas (gold-refining machines), 30 tons of gold-bearing material, four gas cylinders and mercury, all worth about R5-million. The Hawks' Priority Crime Specialised Investigation team have been roped in to initiate a financial and assets investigation," Mulamu said.

Edited by: News24Wire

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.217 0.98s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close