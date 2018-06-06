http://www.miningweekly.com
Thiess wins contract extension at Curragh

6th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The mining services division of ASX-listed Cimic, Thiess, has been awarded a A$160-million contract extension at the Curragh coal mine, in Queensland.

Under the terms of the contract, Thiess will mine some 45-million cubic meters of waste and coal at Curragh’s North Pit, until June 2019.

In addition, Thiess, which has been operational at the project since 2004, will also continue delivery of its existing scope of work under its current A$1.1-billion contract, until 2021. This will include waste and coal mining truck excavation works, run-of-mine rehandling services, maintenance of all client-owned shovel and heavy medium earthmoving equipment.

US-based Coronado Coal in March completed it’s A$700-million acquisition of the Curragh mine from ASX-listed Wesfarmers.

Curragh is one of the world’s largest metallurgical coal mines, with baseline production of 8.5-million tonnes a year of export metallurgical coal and 3.5-million tonnes a year of steaming coal, which is sold to the Queensland government’s Stanwell Corporation.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

