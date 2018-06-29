Thiess wins A$480m contract for QCoal

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Cimic’s mining services provider Thiess, has been awarded a A$480-million contract from QCoal to continue operations at the QCoal Northern Hub, in Queensland.

The four-year contract will see Thiess continue to provide mining services at the hub, which includes the Sonoma North, Drake and Jax mines.

The contract scope includes mine planning, drill and blast activities, overburden removal and coal mining at the Northern Hub, to produce hard coking and thermal coal.

Work under the contract will start in July.