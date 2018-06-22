Thiess wins A$225m Nickel West contract

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Cimic’s mining services provider Thiess has been awarded a A$225-million contract at the Rocky’s Reward nickel mine, in Western Australia.
The 34-month contract with the Nickel West division of mining major BHP, incorporated a further cutback at the Rocky’s Reward pit and works at a satellite pit.
The contract included mine planning and engineering, drilling and blasting, mining of overburden and ore, and rehandling services to the Leinster processing facility.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
