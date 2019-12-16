The US has its first new copper producer in a decade

The Pumpkin Hollow processing plant, in Nevada, has produced copper, making the mine the first new copper producer in the US in the last decade.

Pumpkin Hollow is reading for its first shipment of concentrate and first revenue in the coming weeks, owner TSX-listed Nevada Copper said on Monday.

CEO Matt Gili said that it was a “transformational moment” for Nevada Copper, which only 16 months ago took a construction decision.

“. . . it is a remarkable achievement to have reached this point on schedule and it speaks to the commitment of our team and the support of our shareholders and stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

Ramp up of the underground mine to full commercial production remains under way and will continue into the first half of next year. The underground operation will produce 65-million pounds a year of copper-equivalent at an all-in sustaining cost of $1.86/lb, with possibilities for an expansion.

Its current mine life is 13.5 years of reserves, with a further 636-million pounds of inferred resources.

“Pumpkin Hollow has multiple avenues for growth, including an advanced-stage, large-scale openpit project and our significant regional exploration targets,” concluded Gili.