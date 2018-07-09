Tharisa’s PGMs, chrome production continues to exceed targets

Aim- and JSE-listed integrated resources group Tharisa reported record platinum group metals (PGMs) recoveries at 85.6%, which continues to exceed targeted recoveries of 80%, for the three months ended June 30.

This while achieving two-million fatality-free shifts from processing activities.

The company, led by CEO Phoevos Pouroulis, also reported record PGMs production of 39 500 oz, up 3.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Additionally, Tharisa recovered chrome at 67.8%, which exceeded the targeted recovery rate of 65%. Total chrome concentrate produced was 376 300 t, which is 2.6% higher quarter-on-quarter.

Record specialty grade chrome concentrate production was at 95 200 t and marks 25.3% of total chrome concentrate production.

Tharisa also reported record production at the Lonmin K3 chrome plant of 59 600 t, which is 11.6% higher quarter-on-quarter.

Tharisa is confident of achieving its full-year production guidance of 150 000 oz of PGMs and 1.4-million tonnes of chrome concentrate, of which at least 350 000 t will be specialty grade chrome concentrate.

The company’s Vision 2020 projects will ensure that Tharisa delivers 200 000 oz/y of PGMs and two-million tonnes a year of chrome concentrates by 2020.