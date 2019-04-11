Tharisa’s mining volumes increase during March quarter

Tharisa’s mining volumes increased during the quarter ended March 31, as the company invests to deliver on its Vision 2020 target.

Reef tonnes mined and stripping ratio increased by 3.9% and 10.4%, respectively, while production drills improved by 9.5% quarter-on-quarter.

The company completed two-thirds of the removal of the required additional in-pit materials for pit optimisation.

Platinum group metals (PGMs) recovery was at 85.5%, while PGMs production reached 34 000 oz, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 11.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

Chrome recovery was at 62.9%, with chrome production at 308 700 t, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 6.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

For the six months ended March 31, the company’s pit redesign and bench optimisation is on track. Moreover, investment in Tharisa’s mining fleet is delivering results. To support the meeting of targets, the company has fully assessed its mining fleet and brought forward the mining equipment replacement where necessary, CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said in a statement on Thursday.

Moreover, Tharisa has made the appropriate investment to ensure the supply of consistent power to its operations.

Pouroulis highlighted that the company’s recoveries are, once again, heading to industry best standards, owing to Tharisa sustainably providing fresh ore to the plants rather than the inclusion of lower-grade tailings.

The company’s full-year guidance remains at a minimum of 150 000 oz of PGMs and 1.4-million tonnes of chrome concentrate, of which 25% is expected to be speciality grade chrome concentrates.

It will continue to implement Vision 2020 projects during the financial year, targeting 200 000 oz of PGMs and 2.9-million tonnes of chrome concentrates in the 2020 calendar year.

Karo Mining, in which Tharisa holds 26.8%, was awarded a special grant for a 23 903 ha property in the Great Dyke of Zimbabwe.

Drilling is noted as successful and, by the end of March, about 17 250 m and 102 holes had been completed.