Tharisa expands its presence in Zim with acquisition of Karo stake

JSE-listed Tharisa has acquired a 26.8% shareholding in Karo Mining Holdings for $4.5-million.

Karo Mining, in March, reached an agreement with the Zimbabwe government to establish a platinum group metals (PGM) mine, concentrators, smelters, a base metal and precious metals refinery and power generation capacity for the operations.

It is expected to invest $4.2-billion in the PGM mine and refinery that will produce about 1.4-million ounces a year of platinum by 2023.

Karo Mining’s interest in the project is held through its 50% interest in Karo Platinum, with the Zimbabwe government owning the other 50%.

Tharisa has the right to increase its ownership in Karo Mining by way of further project level investments at discounted values through a farm-in option at various economic milestones, while also having the right, but not the obligation, to fund further development at the project level which allows the company a measured approach to developing the projects in line with its financial and strategic objectives.

In turn, this provides further low-cost diversified PGM and chrome opportunities for the company.

Tharisa highlighted on Wednesday that it continues to deliver on its diversification and growth strategy through the implementation of Vision 2020 and strategic acquisitions such as that of Salene Chrome, in Zimbabwe, in May and this acquisition of an interest in Karo Mining.

“Tharisa has established itself as a robust innovative group with a proven record of taking mines from prospecting to production and with strong cash generation and dividend payments,” Tharisa CFO Michael Jones said.

He added that the company believes that, coupled with its organic growth plans under Vision 2020 and the alluvial chrome prospects available through Salene Chrome, this acquisition has the potential to set Tharisa apart from its peers while delivering on its strategy to become a globally significant low-cost producer of strategic commodities.

As part of the transaction, Tharisa has also agreed to provide up to $8-million in funding to Karo Mining as a repayable debt facility which will be used to undertake initial geological exploration and sampling work in the licence area to determine a compliant mineral resource which, the company says, will enhance the value of the investment in Karo.

Tharisa will manage the exploration and oversee a subsequent bankable feasibility study.

COAL, RENEWABLES OPPORTUNITIES

In terms of the investment agreement, Karo Mining, through its 75% held subsidiaries, Karo Coal Mines and Karo Power Generation, respectively agreed to identify and establish a coal project with a focus on metallurgical coal and a power generation project.

The original agreement contemplated the construction of a coal-fired power station; however, in consultation with the Ministry of Energy and taking into consideration the power mix requirements of Zimbabwe, the agreement was amended to include the phased development of a renewable energy source of 300 MW of solar power, to be fed into the national grid.

Technical and financial partners have been identified for this project.

Tharisa is led by CEO Phoevos Pouroulis, the son of Loucas Pouroulis, who founded Karo Mining.