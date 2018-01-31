Tharisa entering R760m multi-project growth phase to boost PGMs, chrome output

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome co-producer Tharisa Minerals, which on Tuesday forecast a chrome ore deficit of up to a million tonnes in the short to medium term, today published the details of its Vision 2020 growth thrust aimed at ensuring that the JSE-listed mining company delivers 5.9-million tonnes of run-of-mine (RoM) material a year, 200 000 oz/y of PGMs and two-million tonnes a year of chrome concentrates by 2020.

“Tharisa is entering an exciting growth phase,” Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis told Creamer Media’s Mining Weekly Online in a media release.

Advertisement



With higher feed grades as a result of improved mining, combined with the optimisation projects and the new processing plants, Tharisa expects to add 61 800 oz/y of PGMs and 602 000 t/y of chrome concentrates to the Tharisa mine’s yearly production by 2020, which will take Tharisa’s production to 200 000 oz/y of PGMs and two-million tonnes a year of chrome concentrates.

The near-term focus of the company will be on continued operational improvements and the commencement of the Vision 2020 projects, which include two optimisation projects and two new plants, totalling a combined capital outlay of R760-million.

Advertisement



The first of the two optimisation projects will be the upgrade of the crusher at the company’s Genesis plant at the Tharisa mine in Marikana, North West.

The crusher upgrade is aimed at increasing throughput by 15% or 180 000 t/y, with a potential increase in chemical grade chrome concentrate and foundry grade chrome concentrate production of 24 000 t/y and 18 000 t/y respectively.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned in July at an expected capital cost of R90-million ($7.5-million).

Operating costs are estimated at R10/t ($83 c/t), with an expected payback period of less than 12 months.

The second of the projects is the PGM optimisation at the Voyager plant, where additional flash flotation and a scavenger plant with high energy mechanisms will target better PGM recoveries and increasing PGM production 14 000 oz/y. This project is expected to be commissioned in October at a projected capital cost of R70-million ($5.8-million), with operating costs at a likely negligible level and a payback period of fewer than 12 months.

Part of Vision 2020 also takes in evaluating the construction of two new plants with a combined capital cost of some R600-million ($50-million). The first of these is the Vulcan plant, which will facilitate additional recovery of fine chrome from tailings streams. The proprietary process is being developed by Tharisa and a demonstration scale plant is being constructed. The feasibility study and process design will be undertaken in conjunction with the operation of the pilot plant.

The full-scale Vulcan plant is expected to be commissioned in October 2019, with projected chrome concentrate production of 380 000 t/y and the capital cost estimated at R300-million ($25-million). Operating costs are estimated at R50/t ($4.16/t).

The second of the new plants, the Apollo plant, will be designed and built as an independent integrated PGM and chrome plant that will process upper group one (UG1) reef and MG RoM. It will be designed in two phases, the first of which is expected to treat 50 000 t/m and the second phase expected to double capacity.

The feasibility study is being conducted and testwork and resource estimation are in progress. Plant construction would take about 12 months, with commissioning planned for March 2020.

Apollo is expected to produce 6 000 oz/y of PGMs and 180 000 t/y of chrome concentrates, also at a capital cost of about R300-million ($50-million) and operating costs, including mining, at R225/t ($18.8/t).

Both the Vulcan and Apollo plants are subject to feasibility studies and, if approved, will be funded through a combination of cash flows and drawdown from debt facilities, said Tharisa, which remains committed to paying dividends.

The Cyprus-domiciled company’s record operational 2017 financial year output was made up of five-million tonnes of RoM, 143 600 oz of PGMs and 1.3-million tonnes of chrome concentrates.

Current financial year guidance remains at five-million tonnes of RoM, 150 000 oz of PGMs and 1.4-milllion tonnes of chrome concentrates, of which 350 000 t will be specialty grade chrome concentrates that fetch prices higher than metallurgical chrome.

Tharisa told journalists at Tharisa mine on Tuesday of a 3% to 5% year stainless steel growth rate, which is driving strong demand for chrome ore.

Four tonnes of stainless steel require 2.5 t of chrome ore, which turns into 1 t of ferrochrome.

China currently produces and consumes more than half of the world's stainless steel and Chinese ferrochrome capacity is poised to increase by a million tonnes this year, some of it replacement tonnes as older furnaces give way to new environmentally friendlier furnaces.

"So, in the next 24 months, we see up to a million tonnes of chrome ore deficit,” Pouroulis told a local and foreign media contingent, which included Creamer Media’s Mining Weekly Online.

Speaking on Tuesday at the JSE-listed company’s large 17-year-life opencast PGM and chrome mine, Pouroulis said that stainless steel was now a domestically driven consumable in China and was no longer export driven.

On the looming supply shortfall, Pouroulis commented: “It’s going to be quite interesting to see how the market reacts to that, and what the supply-side response will be to higher prices.”

When prices hit $390/t last year, there was a strong supply-side response globally, not only from South Africa, but also from countries like Turkey, Oman, Pakistan and even Brazil, with some liquidating historical stockpiles and seizing quick entry opportunities. These are facilitated by the chrome ore market having lower barriers to entry than PGMs, primarily because of China's ability to absorb multiple grades of feedstock.

In South Africa, illegal mining in the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex was the quick supply-side response, but Pouroulis pointed out that the easy, free-digging resources of a few years ago are no longer as readily available currently.

“What’s required now is real capital investment in mining operations and proper processing plants,” he said, adding that considerably more police enforcement was also helping to stifle illegal mining.

Tharisa Minerals COO Michelle Taylor spoke of $200/t being a sustainable price for metallurgical grade chrome.

But just as Tharisa has a basket of PGM metals, it also has a basket of chrome commodities, made up of 75% metallurgical chrome and 25% specialty grade chrome, which attracts at least $50/t more than the metallurgical grade product.

Tharisa also produces a foundry grade chrome concentrate, which also attracts a healthy premium; current pricing is $600/t, up on last year’s $500/t to $550/t.

Importantly, Tharisa has changed its product mix to produce more specialty grade concentrate.

As Taylor pointed out at last year’s Chromium 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa is an irreplaceable global supplier of chrome ore and ferrochrome, which is, in turn, an irreplaceable component of China-dominated stainless steel production.

South Africa, as the dominant global chrome producer, in 2016 delivered half of the world’s production of chrome ore. South Africa then used half of the chrome it produced as feedstock for domestic ferrochrome production and exported the remaining 8.5-million tonnes, overwhelmingly to China.

Seventy-three per cent of China’s chrome imports come from South Africa’s chrome-mining industry, which employs 17 500 people who receive R4.2-billion a year in salaries and wages.

However, in ferrochrome, South Africa has been forced, through mainly negative power factors, to cede its one-time No 1 global position to China, which in 2016 produced 43% of world ferrochrome output compared with South Africa’s 33% of world output.

Tharisa received its first mining rights in 2008, the year of the global financial crisis and the Eskom electricity crisis, which threw the mine feasibility study on its head, prompting the creation of the current low-cost high-value integrated processing unit of PGM-and-chrome concentrates, which is standing it in good stead.