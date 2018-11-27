Tharisa, AMCU agree to two-year wage deal

JSE- and LSE-listed Tharisa has reached a two-year wage agreement with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) at the Tharisa platinum group metals and chrome mine, near Rustenburg.

The agreement is effective from July 1, this year, to June 30, 2020, and applies to employees who are subject to the bargaining unit at the Tharisa mine.

