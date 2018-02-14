TFR transports record chrome volumes from mines to ports

State-owned Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) has transported a record 5.77-million tons of chrome by rail from mines to the ports in the first 47 weeks of the current financial year.

This exceeds the 5.75-million tons of chrome transported by rail in the prior financial year.

TFR attributed this feat to collaboration among Transnet’s operating divisions – TFR, Transnet National Ports Authority, Transnet Port Terminals and Transnet Engineering – and customers who extended their loading shifts into the evening.

The deployment of 22E locomotives from Richards Bay to the mines in Rustenburg and Mandlazini – an alternative offloading area for chrome that has been built in Richards Bay – also contributed to the achievement of the record.

Chrome is also transported to Maputo, in Mozambique.