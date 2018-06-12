Tethyan granted new exploration permit in Kosovo

Base metals explorer Tethyan Resources has been granted a new exploration licence in the north-eastern part of the Trepca lead/zinc mining district of Kosovo.

The 75 km2 licence, named Bistrice, is valid for three years, with an option to extend that up to three times for a period of two years each.

Tethyan, which is listed on the TSX-V, said on Tuesday that the new licence was located 5 km south-west of the active Belo Brdo lead/zinc underground mine and also south of, and adjacent to, the Suva Ruda exploration licence in Serbia.

Tethyan president and CEO Fabian Baker said he believed the Trepca mining district, where the company is focusing its exploration efforts, had the potential to host multiple opportunities for copper/gold porphyry deposits.

The explorer would conduct stream sediment and soil sampling over the licence to generate targets. It would also conduct 1:2000 scale detailed mapping of the alteration zone shown on historical maps and adjacent lead/zinc mineral occurrence.