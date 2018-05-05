http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1315.17 $/oz Change: 5.04
Pt 911.00 $/oz Change: 11.08
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
London|Democratic Republic Of Congo|Metal|Simon Moores|Bearing
|Democratic Republic Of Congo|||Bearing
london|democratic-republic-of-congo|metal|simon-moores|bearing
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tesla's battery tweaks won't solve world's cobalt conundrum

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tesla's battery tweaks won't solve world's cobalt conundrum

5th May 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SHANGAI – Cobalt bulls, keep calm. Despite what Tesla’s Elon Musk says, there may be no escaping a coming supply crunch as the auto industry hurtles into the era of electric vehicles.

Tesla’s dwindling reliance on cobalt was one of the topics that Musk did want to discuss in an otherwise awkward earnings call with analysts on Thursday. The firm has slashed the highly expensive metal in its batteries and wants to go further. Musk’s crunch quote for enthusiasts: “We think we can get the cobalt to almost nothing.”

Advertisement

Where Tesla leads, others follow, as they say. But, Musk’s views don’t change the wider outlook for a tight market for years to come, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. The surge in electric vehicle output will be “far more significant than the reduction of cobalt intensity, which is close to its limit,” the consultancy’s London-based MD Simon Moores says in an email.

Tesla has always used a battery containing much less cobalt than the form dominating the rest of the EV industry Tesla, and others, have been reducing cobalt usage for a long time, predating the recent price spike Tesla still consumes about 4.5 kg of cobalt per vehicle on average, according to Benchmark estimates, and there’s little room for reduction left. The rest of the industry is also moving towards batteries that reduce cobalt usage, but this will only have a material impact from 2022 onward Within ten years, there’s little prospect of cobalt-bearing batteries being usurped by other technologies

Advertisement

“More cobalt will be needed and the reliance on Democratic Republic of Congo as the primary supplier will increase,” says Moores. “The cobalt conundrum continues.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.245 0.897s - 294pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close