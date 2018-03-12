Teck Resources lowers Q1 met coal sales guidance

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Canadian metals and mining company Teck Resources has lowered its metallurgical coal sales guidance for the first quarter of this year to six-million tonnes.

It had previously expected coal sales to be between 6.3-million and 6.5-million tonnes.

“Sales continued to be adversely affected by logistics issues during the quarter, particularly ongoing poor performance at Westshore Terminals,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Teck also confirmed the restart of the coal dryer at its Elkview operations, which was damaged in a pressure event in January.

“Commissioning is proceeding well and full commercial production is expected to resume early next week. Lost production owing to the pressure event is estimated to be approximately 200 000 t of clean coal and the cost of repairs to the dryer is estimated at less than $10-million.”