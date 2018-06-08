Teck recognised for its corporate citizenship

http://www.miningweekly.com
8th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Canadian diversified miner Teck Resources has been recognised as one of the top companies in Canada for corporate citizenship by media and investment research company Corporate Knights, marking the twelfth consecutive year Teck has been named to the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada ranking.

The company said in a statement that its approach to responsible resource development is guided by a sustainability strategy, which sets out a vision and short- and long-term goals in six areas of focus, namely community, people, water, energy and climate change, air, and biodiversity.

CEO Don Lindsay said that, through responsible resource development, Teck produces the materials that are used to enhance the quality of life of people around the world.

“This approach is driven by our employees who are committed to strengthening local communities while protecting the environment today and for future generations,” he noted.

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada transparently measures a diverse range of Canadian enterprises on sustainability metrics, including carbon productivity, board diversity, health and safety performance and water use.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

