Teck abandons Merandi JV

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Marindi Metals has regained full ownership of the Yalco exploration project, in the Northern Territory, after Teck Australia withdrew from the joint venture (JV).

Teck, which was earning a 70% interest in the project area, has spent over A$3-million on the project since the JV was established in 2013.

Martindi told shareholders that the company was planning to conduct an independent review of all the work done by Teck to date, to determine the optimum path forward for the Yalco project.



