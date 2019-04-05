http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.84 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 14.11 Change: 0.02
Au 1288.40 $/oz Change: -3.79
Pt 903.75 $/oz Change: 23.54
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Technical assessments launched after housing damage in Ogies

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Technical assessments launched after housing damage in Ogies

5th April 2019

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says technical assessments will be undertaken in Ogies, Mpumalanga, to determine whether cracks in the Phola community’s houses have been as a result of three nearby mines’ activities.

This follows after the Minister consulted the Phola community, near Ogies, earlier this week.

Advertisement

Local residents were concerned about damage to their houses as a result of blasting by mines around the community, as well as about pollution.

Two mines in the area have not started blasting or operating, stated the Department of Mineral Resources on Thursday, alluding that the third mine’s blasting activities could have possibly caused damage, but that this was yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

The technical assessments will determine what could have caused the damage, while the department is strengthening measures to ensure mines minimise dust created by their activities.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.198 1.207s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close