TDS, Newrak awarded construction contract for Exxaro’s Matla Mine 2 and Mine 3

TDS Projects Construction, in a joint venture with Newrak Mining, has been awarded the contract for two distinct but integrated mine development and infrastructure projects at Exxaro's Matla Mine 2 and Mine 3.

The project will start on September 7, with the first blast taking place at Mine 3 for the mining development phase.

Advertisement



Infrastructure development will start on September 30 and Mine 3 is expected to be completed in about August 2019.

The start date for work on Mine 2 is mid-2019.

Advertisement



TDS and Newrak will collaborate on mining development, which will focus on tunnel drilling and blasting to make way for decline and vertical infrastructure construction in Mine 2 and Mine 3.

Thereafter, TDS will head up the infrastructure development project.

The scope of work for the mine development phase will comprise drilling, blasting, mucking, as well as the hauling of inter-seam material and coal to develop the initial run-around.

It will also include the development of the roof support, gunniting of walls and roof incline sections and maintaining equipment.

The two declines that will be developed at Matla 3 and the two inclines at Matla 2 will link the current coal seam four works with the seam two reserve.

For the infrastructure development, TDS is providing full turnkey infrastructure development, including design, procurement, fabrication, installation, construction and commissioning for civils, road inclines, plinths, mechanicals, decline and incline conveyors, electrical controls and instrumentation, water supply, wastewater extension and electrical reticulation.

"This infrastructure development will advance Exxaro’s coal mining operations at Matla,” says TDS MD Hennie Coetzee. “We are extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with Newrak on this project and we look forward to establishing a long and successful relationship with Exxaro.”