http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1263.97 $/oz Change: 8.06
Pt 859.00 $/oz Change: 18.59
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tawana's SA investors 'ineligible' for merger deal

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tawana's SA investors 'ineligible' for merger deal

9th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The South African shareholders of ASX-listed Tawana Resources will not be receiving shares in Alliance Mineral Assets, as part of a merger agreement between Tawana and Alliance.

The two companies in April agreed to pursue a scheme of arrangement, under which Tawana shareholders would receive 1.1 new Alliance shares for every Tawana share held, leaving both sets of shareholders with a 50% interest in the merged entity.

Advertisement

However, Tawana said on Monday that following consultation with the JSE, it was determined that shareholders registered in South Africa would be treated as ineligible shareholders for the purpose of the scheme, and will receive  the net proceeds from the sale of the Alliance shares in lieu of receiving Alliance shares under the scheme.

Alliance shareholders were set to vote on the merger on September 4, with Tawana shareholders expected to vote on September 6.

Advertisement

Tawana has previously told shareholders that the merger provided the potential for a simplified single-ownership structure for the Bald Hill project, in Western Australia, which was currently the subject of a JV agreement between the two companies.

The merged entity would also have a strong balance sheet, with both the capacity and flexibility to pursue additional exploration initiatives on the combined tenement package, and to pursue project expansion opportunities, as the market demanded.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.135 1.184s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close