Tawana’s Bald Hill set for current quarter production

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Tawana Resources and joint venture (JV) partner Singapore-listed Alliance Mineral Assets Limited (AMAL) are preparing for the start of lithium concentrate production from its Bald Hill lithium and tantalum mine, in Western Australia, during the current quarter.

In an update to shareholders on Friday, Tawana MD Mark Calderwood said that the project was entering “the home straight” with commissioning expected to start within two months.

The project’s construction and development had been significantly advanced over the last two months, with the dense media separation plant steelwork installation nearing completion; the piping and electrical cabling advancing; the power station installed and partly commissioned; the run-of-mine pad and crusher pad nearing completion; and mining ramping up with daily movements reaching 16 000 m3 a day.

The first lithium concentrate delivery is expected in April 2018, with the project fully-funded to first shipment.

Work on the reserve upgrade is also under way, with the results expected during this quarter.