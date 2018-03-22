http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.56 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 11.82 Change: 0.01
Au 1330.29 $/oz Change: 13.36
Pt 956.50 $/oz Change: 10.34
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Perth|Exploration|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Tawana Resources|Water|Liberia|Services|Bald Hill|Mofe Creek|Iron-ore|Mark Calderwood|Operations|Western Australia|Western Australia
|Exploration|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Water||Services||Iron-ore||Operations||
perth|exploration|project|projects|resources|tawana-resources|water|liberia|services|bald-hill|mofe-creek|iron-ore-person|mark-calderwood|operations|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tawana zones in on Bald Hill, spins off remaining assets

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tawana zones in on Bald Hill, spins off remaining assets

22nd March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Lithium miner Tawana Resources has announced the spin-out of its Cowan and Yallari lithium projects, in Western Australia, and the Mofe Creek iron-ore asset, in Liberia, into a separate entity.

Tawana told shareholders on Thursday that an ASX-listing for the new company would not be initially sought, but would be considered by the board of the new company, in due course.

Advertisement

“Following the recent commissioning and first spodumene concentrate production at Bald Hill, Tawana’s primary focus is to ensure effective ramp-up of production and to ensure exploration activities are focused near-mine to drive growth in mineable reserves and extend associated mine life at Bald Hill, of which the company has explored less than 5% of the known prospective area,” said Tawana MD Mark Calderwood.

He noted that it was for this reason that Tawana’s remaining assets were unlikely to garner the appropriate management focus and budgetary allocation which they warrant and require for short-term advancement.

Advertisement

Tawana would retain a 15% interest in the new company, and would initially provide services to this company. In addition, Tawana would also reserve to itself certain access and water rights from the Cowan project, which would support operations at Bald Hill.

A shareholders meeting would likely be called in May this year, to allow shareholders to vote on the proposed transaction, with the completion of the spin-out targeted for June.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.413 1.366s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close