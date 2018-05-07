http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.98 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 12.59 Change: -0.09
Au 1311.14 $/oz Change: 1.01
Pt 912.00 $/oz Change: 12.08
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Beijing|Aluminium|EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK|Financial|Power|China|United States|Steel
|Aluminium|Financial|Power||Steel
beijing|aluminium|european-central-bank-company|financial|power|china|united-states|steel
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tariff war could derail global recovery – ECB

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tariff war could derail global recovery – ECB

7th May 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Protective tariffs imposed by the US in recent months have only had a minor impact on the world economy but a significant escalation in tensions could derail the recovery in global trade, the European Central Bank (ECB) said on Monday.

Retaliation and a full fledged trade war could increase import prices, raise production costs and eat into households’ purchasing power, negatively impacting consumption, investment and employment, the ECB said in an economic bulletin article.

Advertisement

Demanding more fair trade, the United States has imposed some trade tariffs on China and asked Beijing to reduced its trade surplus with the United States by €200-billion. But it has so far exempted the European Union from new tariffs on steel and aluminium.

"In response to higher uncertainty, financial investors could also reduce their exposure to equities, reduce credit supply and require a higher compensation for risk," the ECB said. "Heightened uncertainty could spill over more broadly, adding to volatility in global financial markets."

Advertisement

Over the longer term, protectionism would weigh on productivity and negatively affect the economy's potential output growth, the ECB said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.839 3.757s - 590pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close