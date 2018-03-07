Tanga starts drilling for zinc in Namibia

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Tanga Resources, which is exploring for gold in Tanzania, has now also started a search for zinc in Namibia, with the company announcing the start of drilling at its recently acquired Joumbira project.

A diamond drilling programme is planned for four holes, totalling about 600 m, targeting shallow, high-grade zinc/lead mineralisation.

Core from the drilling programme will be cut prior to being transported to the Intertek Laboratory at Tsumeb, in Namibia, and then sent to Australia for assay, the company reported.

Tanga recently acquired Coldstone Investments, which has a joint venture agreement with government-owned Epangelo Mining to earn 80%, potentially 90%, of the project in the Damaran belt.

The Joumbira project has had no modern day exploration, with the majority of historical exploration undertaken during the late 1970s and some limited follow-up work in 2002.