http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1317.80 $/oz Change: -4.33
Pt 962.00 $/oz Change: -0.16
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Perth|Copper|Finders Resources|Resources
|Copper|Resources
perth|copper|finders-resources|resources
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Takeovers Panel declines action at Finders

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Takeovers Panel declines action at Finders

13th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Australian Takeovers Panel has declined to conduct proceedings against ASX-listed Finders Resources, after suitor Eastern Field Developments appealed to the watchdog to investigate the company.

Eastern Field Developments in early March claimed that Finders had not provided its shareholders with the current levels of copper cathode production, actual recovery levels of copper cathode, or levels of working capital.

Advertisement

Eastern Field Developments applied to the Takeovers Panel to force Finders to provide "corrective disclosures", as well as a revised independent expert’s report on the proposed takeover offer made by Eastern Field.

Finders on Tuesday welcomed the Takeover Panel’s decision not to conduct proceedings, with the company again urging shareholders to reject the A$0.23c-a-share takeover offer, which will close on March 23.

Advertisement

Eastern Field Developments, meanwhile, said that it would not increase its offer price.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.175 0.996s - 249pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close