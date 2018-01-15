http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1340.12 $/oz Change: 102.28
Pt 1000.00 $/oz Change: 122.50
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Vancouver|Export|Minera San Rafael|Mining|Resources|System|Tahoe Resources|Guatemala|Escobal Mine|Maintenance|Ron Clayton
|Export|Mining|Resources|System||||Maintenance|
vancouver|export|minera-san-rafael|mining|resources|system|tahoe-resources|guatemala|escobal-mine|maintenance|ron-clayton
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tahoe fires 25% of Escobal workforce as Guatemala court process dawdles

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tahoe fires 25% of Escobal workforce as Guatemala court process dawdles

15th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – TSX- and NYSE-listed Tahoe Resources, whose flagship Escobal mine, in Guatemala, continues to languish in care and maintenance following a court-ordered suspension of its mining permit in July 2017, has moved to reduce the mine’s workforce y 25%, the miner announced on Monday.

The Vancouver-based miner has maintained the level of workers at Escobal since operation came to an abrupt halt last year, but continued legal delays has made the situation untenable and prompted the company to purge some 250 inactive workers.

Advertisement

According to the miner, the Guatemalan Constitutional Court heard appeals of the Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the Escobal mining licence on October 25, 2017. According to Guatemalan law, the Constitutional Court must rule within five calendar days of the public hearing. At this time, however, the Constitutional Court has yet to rule.

Before the licence was suspended, Guatemalan subsidiary Minera San Rafael employed about 1 030 people, 97% of whom are Guatemalan and 50% of whom are from the Santa Rosa region.

Advertisement

Tahoe said that should the Constitutional Court rule in the next several weeks to uphold the lower court’s reinstatement of the Escobal licence, further workforce reductions may be avoided. 

Despite this difficult decision, Tahoe remains optimistic that based on legal precedent, the Constitutional Court will issue a favourable ruling reinstating the mining licence and Escobal will resume production. At such time, Tahoe will seek to restore its workforce, it advised.

“Despite extensive efforts in Guatemala, we have been unsuccessful in reaching a favourable resolution that would avoid negative impacts for all stakeholders, especially for our workforce and the local economy. We are very disappointed to reduce our workforce at this time, but this is a natural consequence to the prolonged inaction in the legal system,” president and CEO Ron Clayton said in a statement.

Clayton added that the company remains hopeful that the Constitutional Court will honour its own legal procedures and precedents and urged them to provide a fair and transparent ruling quickly, that demonstrates Guatemala remains open for responsible foreign investment.

Tahoe said that the Guatemala government and local communities are losing out on about $4-million in taxes and royalties for every month that Escobal – the world’s third-largest silver mine – remains inactive.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.557 1.321s - 310pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close