Tahltan to receive C$7m a year from Brucejack taxes

16th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

The Tahltan First Nation will receive about C$7-million a year in tax revenue from the new Brucejack gold mine, under a revenue-sharing agreement between the British Columbia government and the Tahltan central government.

The Brucejack mine, in north-western British Columbia, is expected to generate about C$48-million a year in mineral taxes for the provincial government.

The mine is owned and operated by Pretium Resources and was commissioned in April last year. At full production, the underground mine operate at 2 700 t/d.

The revenue-sharing agreement between British Columbia and Tahltan is in addition to the cooperation and benefits agreement that was agreed between Pretium and the First Nation.

Pretium has committed to provide education and training for Tahltan citizens. It has also established employment targets and ensured that Tahltan businesses will have access to contracting opportunities.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

