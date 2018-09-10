http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.56 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 15.17 Change: 0.06
Au 1193.31 $/oz Change: -6.21
Pt 786.50 $/oz Change: -7.58
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Perth|Copper|Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|David Morgan|Drilling|Laverton|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Copper|Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|Drilling||
gold|perth|copper|exploration|project|resources|david-morgan|drilling|laverton-province-or-state|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Syndicated reports maiden resources at Monument

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Syndicated reports maiden resources at Monument

10th September 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed Syndicated Metals has reported a maiden Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource of 855 000 t, at 1.8 g/t gold for 50 000 oz of contained gold at the Korong deposit, at its Monument gold project, in Western Australia.

The company on Monday said that the initial inferred mineral resource crystallised the company’s exploration efforts at Monument to date, establishing an initial resource base within the heart of the Laverton district.

Advertisement

“The definition of a maiden mineral resource at Korong represents another important step towards unlocking the value of the Monument project,” said Syndicated MD David Morgan.

“We have now identified several opportunities to extend the Korong mineralisation and potentially delineate new positions both down-plunge and along strike, and we plan to test these positions with our next drilling campaign.”

Advertisement

Morgan said that the broad potential of the project has also been further enhanced by the results from the Old Copper deposit, which extends the known mineralisation to in excess of 12 km of strike through the center of the project area.

“At this stage, the 12 km of strike is largely un-drill-tested in modern times and remains open both north and south, which we anticipate will continue to provide a pipeline of exploration targets and the potential to build a significant resource base at Monument.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.291 1.019s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close