http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1314.67 $/oz Change: -8.64
Pt 908.00 $/oz Change: -1.22
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Johannesburg|Millsell|Mining|Platinum|Sylvania Platinum|Waste|Temporary Hydro-mining Upset|Terry McConnachie|Waste|Operations
|Mining|Platinum|Waste||Waste|Operations
johannesburg|millsell|mining|platinum|sylvania-platinum-company|waste-company|temporary-hydro-mining-upset|terry-mcconnachie|waste|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sylvania’s Q3 production falls after ‘challenging’ January

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sylvania’s Q3 production falls after ‘challenging’ January

30th April 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – A challenging January has resulted in Aim-listed Sylvania Platinum’s four-element (4E) platinum group metals (PGMs) production decreasing by 3% quarter-on-quarter to 16 857 oz for the third quarter ended March 31.

“January was a particularly difficult month due to the impact of the delays with a licence at our newly constructed Millsell tailings facility.

Advertisement

“When the permissions were eventually received to use the new tailings facility, nearly barren waste slime on top of the dump had to be processed first,” CEO Terry McConnachie explained on Monday.

The Millsell operation experienced lower PGM feed grades and feed instability during the three months ended March 31, following the new tailings dam commissioning delay, and temporary hydro-mining upset, which only started to normalise during February.

Advertisement

Production issues at the host mines resulted in lower-than-planned current arisings at Millsell and Mooinooi, as well as lower-than-planned run-of-mine (RoM) feed during the quarter, negatively impacting on PGM plant feed grades and ounce production. 

“Our operations responded by increasing dump feed to the plants, but owing to the typical lower PGM grade and recovery potential of the dump material compared with that of current arisings and RoM, the PGM ounce production was negatively impacted at these sites,” McConnachie noted.

Nevertheless, after a challenging start to the quarter, most operations performed well, and Sylvania delivered its highest monthly PGM ounce production to date, of 6 631 oz in March, putting the company in a position to meet its revised full-year production guidance of 71 000 oz to 75 000 oz.

The gross basket price for PGMs for the quarter was $1 141/oz, a 7% improvement on the second quarter’s $1 067/oz. 

Despite the lower ounce production, the group recorded a 3% increase in revenue from $14.1-million to $14.5-million owing to the increase in the basket price.   

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.294 1.232s - 314pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close