http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.31 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.34 Change: -0.02
Au 1322.54 $/oz Change: 8.44
Pt 820.39 $/oz Change: 3.01
 
Home / Sector News / PGMs← Back
Gold|Financial|flotation|Mining|Platinum|Power|PROJECT|Water|Bushveld Complex|Christmas|Mining|Power Infrastructure|Infrastructure|Terry McConnachie|Operations
Gold|Financial|flotation|Mining|Platinum|Power|PROJECT|Water||||Infrastructure||Operations
gold|financial|flotation|mining|platinum|power|project|water|bushveld-complex-facility|christmas|mining-industry-term|power-infrastructure|infrastructure|terry-mcconnachie|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sylvania delivers despite challenging quarter

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sylvania delivers despite challenging quarter

31st January 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Despite a number of challenges, Sylvania Platinum’s Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) produced 14 907 oz of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (4E) during the second quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Late summer rains had resulted in make-up water boreholes on the western limb of the Bushveld Complex drying up. As a result, the Lesedi operation had no process water for 20 days.

Advertisement

Power infrastructure and supply, meanwhile, continued to present challenges at the Tweefontein and Lannex plants.

Moreover, the remining of Tailings Dump 1 at Doornbosch, which is approaching the end of its life, resulted in erratic grade and mining downtime.

Advertisement

Lastly, Section 54 stoppages at the host mine during the period resulted in less feed to Sylvania’s plants on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

Rains have since restored the groundwater table and host mines are back to full production after the Christmas shutdown.

The Project Echo secondary milling and flotation module for Mooinooi is progressing well, on track for commissioning in the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year.

“The reasons for the average performance this quarter have been extensively analysed. Plans have been put in place to prevent a repeat of operations running out of water and to address the mining at Doornbosch, which is now performing significantly better.

“Current arisings from host mines are also back to normal levels. Management is focusing on grade planning and uptime to ensure that we achieve our forecasts in the second half of the year,” commented Sylvania CEO Terry McConnachie.

The company expects to release its results for the half-year ended December 31, 2018, on February 18.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.749 1.586s - 575pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close