Syama delivers golden quarter for Resolute

8th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Resolute Mining has reported a 24 414 oz production increase during the March quarter, compared with the previous quarter, as the Syama operation, in Mali, saw production increase by more than 50%.

Resolute has reported 98 105 oz of production for the three months to March, with the Syama project delivering a record quarterly output of 84 552 oz, with the Ravenswood operation, in Australia, delivering the balance.

Gold production at Syama was driven by high gold grades and above-budget recoveries from the new Tabakoroni mine, while the decision to accelerate mining at the Syama satellite operations also resulted in above-budget mining rates to the oxide mill which allowed for the creation of a significant oxide ore stockpile.

The Syama oxide operation produced a record 71 186 oz of gold in the March quarter.

“Syama is becoming a robust, flexible, high production, low cost gold mine we have envisaged. Syama will be a powerhouse of gold production for Resolute for many years to come,” said MD and CEO John Welborn, adding that underground ore production will continue to ramp up.

Meanwhile, gold production at Ravenswood was down 22% on the previous quarter, as a result of limited ore supply from the Mt Wright operation and on the back of regional weather impacts.

For the full 2019, Resolute is on track to achieve its production guidance of 300 000 oz.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

