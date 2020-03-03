Swanepoel steps down as ARM director

Bernard Swanepoel has stepped down as an independent nonexecutive director of diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals (ARM).
“I am grateful to Bernard for his contributions on the board of ARM over many years and wish him everything of the best,” ARM chairperson Dr Patrice Motsepe commented on Tuesday.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
