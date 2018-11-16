Supreme Court to hear appeal in long-running Rio Tinto IOC-Innu suit

http://www.miningweekly.com
16th November 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

Font size: -+

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal by the government of Newfoundland and Labrador on the issue of the jurisdiction of Quebec courts in respect of the Innu communities of Uashat mak Mani-Utenam and Matimekush-Lac’s C$900-million lawsuit against a unit of global miner Rio Tinto.

The Supreme Court will have to determine whether Quebec courts have jurisdiction to rule on alleged violations of the Innu’s rights on both sides of the Quebec-Labrador border. IOC and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador want to remove the portion of IOC’s operations in Labrador from the Innu lawsuit.

The Quebec Superior Court and the Quebec Court of Appeal had previously found in favour of the Innu on the issue.

"We remain convinced that our ability to obtain redress for violations of our rights by Rio Tinto (IOC) does not stop at provincial boundaries," Uashat mak Mani-Utenam Chief Mike McKenzie said.

"This decision today reinforces our desire and determination to ensure that Rio Tinto (IOC) is forced to face up to its actions and the systematic violation of our rights over the past 70 years," he said after Thursday’s Supreme Court announcement.

The Innu launched the lawsuit in 2013, claiming that the mine was built without their consent and that it had caused environmental damage, displaced members of the community and prevented them from practicing their traditional way of life.

IOC is 59% owned by Rio Tinto and is one of Canada’s largest producers of iron-ore. Rio tried to sell its stake in IOC in 2012, but later withdrew the process. The miner is now considering an initial public offering of its stake on the TSX, according to Bloomberg News.

 

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

