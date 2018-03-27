http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1341.60 $/oz Change: -3.87
Pt 947.50 $/oz Change: 0.50
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Johannesburg|Africa|Business|CGC Consulting Services|Consulting|Efficiency|Indaba|Mining|Africa|South Africa|Zimbabwe|Mine Value Chain|Mining|Services|Supply Chains|Transportation|Clive Govender
|Africa|Business|Consulting|Efficiency|Indaba|Mining|Africa||Services||
johannesburg|africa-company|business|cgc-consulting-services|consulting-company|efficiency|indaba|mining|africa|south-africa|zimbabwe|mine-value-chain|mining-industry-term|services|supply-chains|transportation|clive-govender
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Supply chains key to giving mines a competitive advantage

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Supply chains key to giving mines a competitive advantage

27th March 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Effective procurement and supply chains can be a key competitive advantage for mining businesses operating in Africa, CGC Consulting Services CEO Clive Govender said at the Cross-Border Mining Services Indaba, in Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

“A good supply chain is key for reducing poverty, unemployment and inequality . . . if it is handled properly,” he said.

Advertisement

He expects rapid change to occur in the mining industry over the next ten years, on the back of declining orebodies and decreasing availability of 'tier one' assets. To thrive amid this volatility, he stated, companies will have to reconsider how to drive efficiency and effectiveness in the mining sector.

Govender suggested that the mining industry should radically shift to a new way of working, which includes taking advantage of supply chains, to ensure efficiencies.

Advertisement

“[The industry] needs to look at how it can capitalise on the ‘new dawn’ that mining is seeing in Zimbabwe and South Africa, especially looking at mining services and supply chain procurement and management in Africa,” he stated.

Major challenges in mining supply chains in Africa were related to skills and the capabilities of suppliers around mines, said Govender, noting that mining houses should ensure that they develop skill sets with suppliers and companies around them.

“This will enable them to contribute to the mine value chain, which is quite significant and needs to be aggressively worked on.”

Govender pointed out that the mining industry is a high input-cost driven business and to be competitive, supply chains have to be optimised.

“The transportation and movement of material is key.”

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.211 0.912s - 290pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close