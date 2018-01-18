http://www.miningweekly.com
Superior Gold's Plutonic gold mine beats guidance

18th January 2018

By: Dylan Slater
Creamer Media Writer

The Plutonic mine, in Western Australia, has exceeded its 2017 production guidance, with production of 80 143 oz in the 12 months under review, TSX-listed Superior Gold reported on Thursday.

The company was chasing a target of producing between 75 000 oz and 80 000 oz for the year.

In the fourth quarter, Plutonic delivered 20 197 oz of gold.

Fourth-quarter gold sales amounted to 20 029 oz and full-year sales to 82 019 oz, the miner reported.

Since acquiring the Plutonic mine in October 2016, Superior Gold had produced a total of 103 137 oz of gold.

The Plutonic mine includes a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes openpit development project, where mining started in December, and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture.

“Mining has commenced, on schedule, at our Hermes development project. Initial ore was processed before year end and commercial production is anticipated during the first quarter of 2018,” said Superior Gold president and CEO Chris Bradbrook.

He added that the contribution of the mineralisation from Hermes was expected to enable Superior Gold to reach its objective of increasing production to more than 100 000 oz/y of gold.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

