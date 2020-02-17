https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Super Pit leaves Saracen with higher profits

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Super Pit leaves Saracen with higher profits

17th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Saracen Mineral Holdings has reported an 84% increase in underlying net profit after tax for the six months ended December, as production from the company’s newly acquired 50% stake in the Super Pit mine, in Kalgoorlie, started to pay dividends.

Gold production for the interim period was up 22% to a record 216 452 oz, which included a one-month contribution from the Super Pit.

Advertisement

Underlying net profit after tax for the half-year reached A$80.2-million, up 84% on the previous corresponding period, while revenue was up 45%, to A$409.9-million, and operating cash flow was up by 35%, to A$152-million.

“The key message from these results is that Saracen has continued to grow and will continue to grow. We are growing production and our inventory through a financially-rewarding combination of aggressive near-mine exploration and prudent acquisition, all within 300 km of Kalgoorlie,” said MD Raleigh Finlayson.

Advertisement

“With the addition of the Super Pit and the Carosue Dam mill expansion set for commissioning in the December quarter, our production and cash flow are poised to continue growing.

“We are also looking forward to the results of the review we are undertaking of the Super Pit, which is a world-class asset with an exceptional future.”

Finlayson said that the acquisition of a half-share of the Super Pit for $750-million in November last year had seen the company emerge with a vastly different production profile, cash flow projections and balance sheet.

Looking ahead, the miner is on track to meets its production target of more than 500 000 oz for the 2020 financial year.

“Saracen has shifted to another level in the league of global gold producers with key benefits that brings for scale, asset diversity and cash flow. But we still have a desire to maintain a conservative balance sheet, and therefore we are placing a strong emphasis on debt reduction.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.193 0.92s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close